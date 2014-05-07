ISTANBUL May 7 Turkish stocks edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a sharp rise in electronics firm Vestel , which posted a strong improvement in profits.

The electronics manufacturer posted first-quarter profit of 48.8 million lira compared to a loss of 1.1 million lira in the same period a year ago, according to a filing late on Tuesday. Sales rose 34 percent to 1.7 billion lira, it said.

By 0724 GMT Vestel shares had risen more than 10.3 percent, while the index was up 0.07 percent at 75,263.59. It outperformed the broader emerging markets index which fell 0.35 percent.

State-run lender Vakifbank was due to release its first-quarter financial results later in the day.

Heightened fears of war in Ukraine depressed risk appetite for emerging market currencies. The lira slipped slightly to 2.0930 against the dollar from 2.0913 late on Tuesday.

The real effective exchange rate of the lira, which measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners, rose to 107.94 in April from a revised 102.25 in March, according to data released on Tuesday.

The bank central bank is monitoring the rate to avoid excessive volatility.

"If the Turkish central bank maintains its tight monetary policy stance, the Turkish lira might appreciate further in both nominal and real terms in the following period," a note from Commerzbank said.

"However, considering that the central bank signalled gradual policy rate cuts in its recent communications, we cannot rule out an easing in the monetary policy, which would be negative news for lira."

Last month central bank governor Erdem Basci hinted at reducing interest rates, speaking three days after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called for a rate cut, saying his AK Party's strong showing in recent local elections had boosted markets and lower rates would encourage investors.

Turkish analysts focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later in the session where she is expected to maintain a dovish policy stance.

Emerging markets such as Turkey are looking for any hints of further monetary tightening in the United States, which could dampen liquidity and raise the cost of financing Turkey's mammoth current account deficit.

There were no trades yet in the 10-year benchmark bond . Turkey's 2-year benchmark bond yield was flat at 9.3 percent from Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Jonny Hogg and Andrew Heavens)