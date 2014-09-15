ISTANBUL, Sept 15 The Turkish lira
weakened on Monday and hovered near five-month lows as
expectations of a policy shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve
this week hampered appetite for riskier assets.
Bank Asya shares slumped after resuming trade.
The lira has fallen since last week as the dollar has risen
against major currencies as investors positioned for a slightly
more hawkish shift from the Fed this week.
Turkish assets are especially responsive to changing
expectations about global liquidity tightening because its large
current account deficit is financed by foreign capital inflows.
The lira fell below 2.22 against the dollar earlier on
Monday and traded at 2.2180 against the dollar by 0750 GMT, from
2.2135 late on Friday.
"With the U.S. 10-year yield elevating above 2.61 percent,
the market is already pricing in some further hawkish bias,
which is putting further downward pressure on emerging markets,"
said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.
The main share index rose 0.09 percent to
77,887.06, compared with a 0.63 percent drop in the emerging
markets index.
Shares in participation bank Bank Asya fell 11.3 percent to
1.10 lira as trading resumed after a suspension of more than a
month due to uncertainty regarding its ownership.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 9.36 percent from a previous close of 9.30 percent.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and
Susan Thomas)