ISTANBUL, Sept 15 The Turkish lira
hovered near its five-month lows on Monday as expectations of a
policy shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week hampered
appetite for riskier assets.
Shares in participation bank Bank Asya fell 20
percent to 0.99 lira, its lowest in five and a half years, as
trading resumed after a suspension of more than a month due to
uncertainty regarding its ownership.
The lira fell below 2.22 against the dollar earlier on
Monday and traded at 2.2133 against the dollar by 1442 GMT, from
2.2135 late on Friday. It has declined since last week as the
dollar rises against major currencies while investors position
for a slightly more hawkish shift from the Fed this week.
Turkey is susceptible to global liquidity conditions due to
its large current account deficit.
The main share index rose 0.12 percent to
77,918.10, compared with a 0.65 percent drop in the emerging
markets index.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
fell to 9.27 percent from a previous close of 9.30 percent.
