ISTANBUL, Sept 16 The Turkish lira was trading at 5-1/2-month lows on Tuesday as fears of a hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance hit emerging market assets.

Shares in Bank Asya fell 19 percent to 0.80 lira, a record low, amid uncertainty over its future.

The lira weakened to 2.2140 against the dollar by 1440 GMT, from 2.2203 earlier, and from 2.2133 late on Monday.

Emerging markets worldwide have suffered in the last week as investors re-assess the likely timing and speed of rate hikes by the Fed. This has boosted the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

Turkey is susceptible to global liquidity conditions due to its large current account deficit.

The main share index rose 0.91 percent to 78,634.55 compared with a 0.08 percent drop in the emerging markets index .

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 9.21 percent from a previous close of 9.27 percent. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Jonny Hogg)