ISTANBUL, July 6 The Turkish economy is expected
to expand between 2 and 2.5 percent this year, falling far short
of a government target of 4 percent, after a June election
failed to produce a single-party government, government
officials said.
The heightened political uncertainty, including the
possibility Turkey will fail to form a coalition government and
instead hold a snap election, is suppressing investment, the
economy officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The euro zone crisis, as well as violence across Turkey's
borders in Syria and Iraq, were also hampering investment, they
said. Domestic consumption has been restrained due to politics,
as Turkey held three elections - regional, presidential and
parliamentary - since March 2014.
"Looking at the current situation, growth may be about 2
percent; growth of 2.5 percent would be a good rate," one senior
official said. Even if measures to boost investor confidence are
taken, growth would still only be 3 percent, he said.
FALLING EXPORTS
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.3 percent in the first
quarter, according to Turkish Statistical Institute.
Turkey's medium-term plan outlined a target of 4 percent.
Another official said that depending on the result of
coalition talks between political parties, which are due to
formally start this week, GDP could still increase by 3 percent,
while 2 percent is a "more pessimistic" expectation.
Turkey enjoyed rapid growth of 9.2 percent and 8.8 percent
in 2010 and 2011, but it slowed sharply to 2.9 percent in 2014,
which economists have blamed on a lack of structural reforms to
add more value to production, as well as stresses in the
country's main export markets of Europe and the Middle East.
The lira firmed to 2.69 from 2.71 earlier in the
day. The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.81 percent to
81,876.19 at 1215 GMT. The benchmark 10-year government bond
yield traded at 9.47 percent.
Falling exports are likely hindering growth. The medium-term
plan had targeted exports of $173 billion by year end, but
Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said last week they would reach
$158.5 billion.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ayla
Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler and Ralph Boulton)