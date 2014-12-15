ISTANBUL Dec 15 The Turkish lira on Monday fell
to an 11-month low against the dollar, trading at 2.34 from
2.326, after President Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at European
Union criticism over the detentions of opposition journalists
and signalled more raids could follow.
Police on Sunday detained 24 people, including senior
journalists who are affiliated with U.S.-based preacher
Fethullah Gulen, Erdogan's ally-turned-chief rival, prompting
the EU and the United States to raise questions about Turkey's
press freedom record.
The lira has already been under pressure, like other
emerging market assets, amid expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will begin lifting interest rates in 2015.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)