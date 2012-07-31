* Lira, bonds gain on narrower trade deficit
* Benchmark yield dips to 1-1/2 year low
* Shares fall after Garanti results disappoint
ISTANBUL, July 31 The lira strengthened and
Turkey's benchmark bond yield fell to its lowest in 1-1/2 years
on Tuesday after data showing a smaller-than-expected trade
deficit pointed to continued improvement in the external
balance.
The lira was also supported by demand from companies for tax
payments.
Shares fell more than 1 percent, held back by a drop in
Garanti bank, the most actively traded stock, after
the bank disappointed with lower-than-expected second-quarter
earnings.
By 1443 GMT, the lira stood at 1.7913 versus the dollar,
after hitting its strongest since June 20 at 1.7890 in earlier
trade and compared with 1.8020 late on Monday.
Against a euro-dollar basket the lira stood
at 1.9977, compared with 2.0041 late on Monday. The currency hit
its strongest in a year at 1.9932 in early trade.
"The lira firmed as investors continued to buy Turkish bonds
and local companies sold dollars to pay their August taxes. The
lira needs of companies may support the lira in the next couple
of days," said the treasury manager of a brokerage house in
Istanbul.
The lira found support after data showed Turkey's trade gap,
a major weakness, narrowed to $7.18 billion in June from $10.26
billion a year earlier, lower than a forecast deficit of $8
billion in a Reuters poll.
Turkey's benchmark March 2014 bond yield
fell to 7.61 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday, its lowest in
1-1/2 year and extending a decline that began after the central
bank cuts its inflation forecast and indicated a gentle easing
of its policy stance last week.
The benchmark bond yield was at 7.62 percent at the close,
from a previous 7.77 percent.
"The prospects of a lower inflation and the
better-than-expected trade data supported bonds. The fall in the
central bank's average funding rate also gives more room for
banks to buy bonds. I expect the yields to remain flat for
sometime," said the manager of a fixed-income desk at a bank in
Istanbul.
The central bank's average lira funding rate stands between
7-7.5 percent, far below a level of 10.5 percent in late May
when the bank had applied additional tightening to tackle
inflation.
Turkish inflation data is due on Aug. 3. The central bank
lowered its year-end inflation forecast to 6.2 percent last
Thursday, from 6.5 percent.
Annual consumer price inflation dipped to 8.87 percent in
June, from above 11 percent in April but still stands higher
than the central bank's year-end target of 5 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed 1.19 percent
lower at 64,259 points, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
Garanti Bank posted a 23.8 percent drop in net profit
year-on-year to 718.5 million lira ($399 million) for the second
quarter, hit by higher provisions and missing forecasts. Its
shares fell 2.8 percent to 7 lira.
Prior to Garanti's results, optimism over second-quarter
bank earnings had supported the main share index, which closed
on Monday at its highest level since May 18, 2011.
Turkish lenders Akbank and Yapi Kredi
are expected to release second-quarter earnings by Aug. 3.
