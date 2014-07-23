ISTANBUL, July 23 The Turkish lira strengthened to below 2.1 against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not act quickly to hike interest rates and that the European Central Bank will maintain loose monetary policy.

At 0700 GMT, the lira stood at 2.1010 against the U.S. currency, off a high of 2.0995, its strongest since June 12. It stood at 2.1055 late on Tuesday.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)