ISTANBUL, Sept 26 The Turkish lira dropped to
its weakest level against the dollar in almost eight months on
Friday, prompting the central bank to increase its daily
forex-selling auctions and tighten lira liquidity.
The lira traded at 2.2570 versus the greenback
by 0946 GMT, firming from 2.2640 earlier after the bank said it
was increasing its auction amount to a minimum $40 million from
Monday, compared with $10 million previously.
The rise in the dollar this month, due to uncertainty over
timing of a interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, has
put emerging market currencies under pressure.
The lira has also been under pressure from tensions on
Turkey's border with Syria, where the United States has led air
strikes against Islamic State militants.
Bankers told Reuters the central bank reduced liquidity in
the market to below 5 billion lira, increasing overnight market
rates to double digits.
The lira hit its historic low of 2.39 against the dollar on
Dec. 27, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates
massively. The bank kept its main interest rates unchanged in
its monthly meeting on Thursday.
"The central bank opened a 20 billion-lira repo auction
today, against a 25 billion lira-repo redemption, tightening
liquidity," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti
Securities, adding it might further raise the forex auction
amount.
"The decision has marginal impact over the amount of forex
liquidity but it signals that the central bank is ready to take
action should the tension in the market intensify," said Deniz
Invest economist Ozlem Derici.
Interbank rates rose to 10 percent on Friday.
If interbank rates reach 11.25 percent, banks can apply to
the central bank and request as much liquidity as needed at a
higher cost. This will push the average funding cost to above
8.30 percent, Derici said.
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.09 percent to
74,657.11 points, compared with a 0.31 percent fall in the
broader emerging markets index.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 9.70 from 9.64 percent a day before.
(Reporting by Behiye Taner and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by
Seda Sezer; Editing by Andrew Roche)