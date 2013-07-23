ISTANBUL, July 23 The Turkish lira strengthened to 1.9081 against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank said it was raising its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points, firming from 1.9153 beforehand.

The 10-year bond yield dipped to 8.49 percent after the bank's statement, from 8.69 percent beforehand. The main Istanbul share index was up 1.78 percent at 77,162 points. (Writing by Daren Butler)