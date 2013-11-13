LONDON Nov 13 Sterling rose while gilts and UK shares fell on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected drop in the UK unemployment rate to 7.6 percent, its lowest in more than three years.

The jobs data came an hour ahead of the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report, when it may bring forward its expectation for when unemployment will fall to 7 percent, the level at which it would consider raising interest rates.

Sterling rose to session highs of $1.5942 against the dollar and 84.25 pence per euro, up from around $1.5890 and 84.50 pence respectively before the data was released.

Gilt futures wiped out early gains to stand little changed on the day at 109.48. Short sterling futures also pared gains across the strip.

Britain's FTSE 100 extended losses slightly after the UK jobs data. The index was down 0.9 percent at 6,666.59 points by 0931 GMT, having traded down 0.8 percent before the publication of the data.