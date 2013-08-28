LONDON Aug 28 Sterling recovered from two-week lows against the dollar and gilt yields hit two-year highs on Wednesday after the head of the Bank of England did little to alter expectations that interest rates could rise much earlier than flagged.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA) were pricing in the risk of a first rate rise in around two years' time, broadly unchanged from before Mark Carney's much-awaited first public speech.

Investors had anticipated Carney would try and talk down a sharp rise in UK money market rates following a run of strong economic data. Soon after chairing his first policy meeting as Governor in July, the BoE Monetary Policy Committee issued a statement saying a rise in rates primarily due to rising U.S. yields was "not warranted".

"He discusses rise in market rates but does not appear concerned by it," said Philip Rush, economist at Nomura. "He is not leaning against it yet."

On Wednesday, Carney said that while a UK recovery was broad based and looked set to continue, the unemployment rate would not fall quickly to a level where the bank would consider raising rates under its forward guidance plan.

Under the plan, the BoE has said the base rate will stay at a record low of 0.5 percent until the jobless rate falls to 7 percent, which it does not anticipate happening until end-2016.

Many investors expect the jobless rate to fall to 7 percent earlier, given the economic recovery.

The SONIA numbers showed implied rates were still inching towards a possible rate hike by February 2015. The 18-month rate was trading at 0.4825 percent, up from 0.46375 before his speech while the 2-year rate was trading at 0.55625 percent, up from 0.52375 percent.

"We have seen a modest rally in sterling and the front end of the (yield) curve has seen little change in interest rate expectations," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

Sterling rose to $1.5537 after Carney's comments, up from a two-week low of $1.5427 struck briefly after the BoE chief spoke. It was flat on the day.

It gained against the euro. The euro fell to 85.86 pence after his comments, down from 86.335 beforehand.

Gilt futures reversed gains to last trade 13 ticks down on the day at 110.14 from 110.70 before Carney's comments. The 10-year gilt yield hit a two-year high of 2.806 percent, up from 2.76 percent beforehand.

The rise in money market rates and yields has supported the pound, which is up nearly 2 percent against the dollar and has gained 1.9 percent against the euro so far this month.