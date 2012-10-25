LONDON Oct 25 Sterling rose to one-week highs
versus the dollar and the euro on Thursday while gilt futures
fell to session lows after data showed the UK economy recovered
much more strongly than expected in the third quarter.
UK gross domestic product rose by 1.0 percent in the three
months to September, beating forecasts for a rise of 0.6 percent
and diminishing the chances that the Bank of England will opt
for more quantitative easing next month. This was the strongest
quarterly GDP growth in five years.
Sterling rose to a fresh one-week high of $1.6135,
up from $1.6090 before the data. The euro fell to
80.645 pence, its weakest since Oct. 16.
UK December gilt future extended losses, dropping
over 20 ticks after the figures to a session-low of 118.23.
(Reporting by London Markets team; editing by Nia Williams)