Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 17 Sterling fell against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, while UK shares rose after British inflation fell more sharply than expected in May, giving the Bank of England some room to keep interest rates near record lows.
Sterling dropped to a day's low of $1.6938 after the data from around $1.6977 beforehand. The pound had risen past the $1.70 mark for the first time in nearly five years on Monday on growing expectations that the Bank of England will tighten policy before the end of the year.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to 80.08 pence from around 79.86 beforehand.
Britain's FTSE 100 index slightly extended gains after the data to trade 0.3 percent higher at 6,772.14 at 0833 GMT. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Francesco Canepa; editing by Patrick Graham)
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.