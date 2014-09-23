* Tesco, Tate & Lyle woes hit faith in valuation premium
* Price gap relative to Europe will keep closing-strategist
* UK company earnings upgrades already lagging Europe's
By Lionel Laurent and Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 23 Profit warnings and share-price
slides at top UK companies this week have delivered a wake-up
call to investors over Britain's persistent valuation premium
relative to the rest of Europe.
While the UK is no slouch when it comes to economic growth
and earnings recovery - and looks poised to become the first big
economy post-crisis to hike interest rates - the strong negative
reaction to Tesco and Tate & Lyle's profit
warnings since Monday suggest investor patience is wearing thin.
UK stocks are currently trading at a 37 percent
price-to-book premium relative to the rest of Europe, compared
with a historical average premium of 17 percent, Societe
Generale strategist Roland Kaloyan said, leaving little room for
outsized bumps along the road to recovery.
And with positive earnings upgrades on UK companies already
lagging Europe's - partly a reflection of sector-specific woes
such as London-listed miners and UK food retail - HSBC
strategist Robert Parkes said investor sentiment was turning
more positive about cheaper assets across the Channel.
"The UK did get to quite a premium during the euro zone
crisis ... The market has been de-rating but we still don't
think it's cheap enough," said Parkes. "The key point is that
the UK is lagging in terms of earnings revisions."
Strategists see scope for further outperformance by
continental Europe, where banks and exporters in particular are
benefiting from increased market expectations that the European
Central Bank will eventually provide a substantial monetary
stimulus to dodge the threat of deflation.
At least some of the UK's premium is linked to hopes for
corporate deal-making, which took a hit on Tuesday after new
U.S. tax rules dented the takeover appeal of healthcare firms
such as Shire and AstraZeneca.
The FTSE 100 index is down 1.5 percent year-to-date, against
a 4.2 percent rise for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300.
COMPANY WOES
With a UK relief rally over Scotland's vote to reject
independence now firmly in the rear-view mirror, investor
attention is expected to shift back to issues such as the
fragility of Britain's long boom in cheap credit, which has
given a fillip to consumer stocks.
To be sure, some investors were reluctant to draw parallels
between the precise reasons behind profit warnings at Tesco and
Tate & Lyle, saying they were company-specific.
But the strong share-price reactions have highlighted how
investor faith in selected UK bellwethers is eroding.
Tesco shares were trading at their lowest level for over a
decade on Tuesday after the world's No. 3 retailer admitted to
accounting mistakes. On Monday it cut its profit outlook for the
third time in two months.
Tesco had been the darling of the retail sector during two
decades of uninterrupted earnings growth until it lost UK market
share to fast-growing German discounters Aldi and
Lidl as well as to upmarket rivals Waitrose and Marks
& Spencer.
Food-ingredients specialist Tate & Lyle, meanwhile, said
lingering supply chain issues and a more competitive market for
its Splenda sucralose sweetener were to blame for a cut in its
profit forecasts. Shares have slumped 16.5 percent to levels not
seen in three years.
"Unlike perhaps earlier in this cycle, we haven't got a nice
warm comfort blanket in terms of valuation buffer and risk
premium around us, which characterised maybe 2012 and much of
2013," said Ian Richards, global head of equity strategy at
Exane BNP Paribas.
"Anything which threatens that delivery is liable to see a
significant setback in terms of pricing trend."
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Atul Prakash; Editing by Gareth Jones)