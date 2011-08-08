LONDON Aug 8 The cost of insuring U.S. government debt against default rose on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped the world's biggest economy of its prized triple-A credit rating.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. long-term rating by one notch from AAA on Friday.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on U.S. Treasuries rose 6 basis points on the day to 63 bps, according to data monitor Markit. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)