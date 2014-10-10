NEW YORK, Oct 10 (IFR) - US power company Dynegy has launched its three-tranche US$5.1bn high-yield bond that will finance the majority of its acquisition of coal and gas assets from Duke Energy and private equity firm Energy Capital Partners.

The issuer is aiming to price later on Friday a US$2.1bn five-year bond at 6.750%; a US$1.75bn eight-year at 7.375% and a US$1.25bn 10-year tranche at a tighter 7.625%.

Leads had earlier set price talk at 6.75% area on a minimum $US2bn five-year non-call 2.5; 7.375% area on a US$1.5-2.0bn eight-year non-call four; and 7.75% area on a US$1.0-1.5bn 10-year non-call five - some 25bp back from initial whispers.

Morgan Stanley is lead-left on the deal. (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Natalie Harrison)