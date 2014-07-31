* Bankers predict US$15bn supply in next two weeks
* Pricing rises, but funding still attractive
* Investors enjoy some power over issuers
By Natalie Harrison
NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - High-yield bankers will unleash a
barrage of deals over the next two weeks, even though big
outflows and rate rise fears have put the asset class in its
most volatile state in months.
With more than US$5.5bn of cash pulled out of high-yield
funds in the last three weeks alone, according to Lipper data,
most borrowers are having to pay up to get new trades over the
line.
New issue premiums have risen to around 37.5-50bp on average
from closer to 12.5-25bp before the recent softness, according
to one banker, though there are still the odd exceptions.
Level 3 increased the size of its deal Tuesday to US$1bn
from US$600m, and priced the trade well inside its curve.
PaperWorks Industries, which offered a much higher coupon,
was six times oversubscribed even though proceeds paid a small
dividend. Its new bond jumped by almost two points in secondary.
"Investors are using this as an opportunity to reprice risk,
and we don't take it lightly that borrowing costs are higher,"
said AJ Murphy, global head of leveraged finance origination at
Goldman Sachs.
"But when you think about where rates have been
historically, it's still an extraordinarily attractive market
for issuers. We are still advising most clients to take
advantage of the market."
Long-term investors, who have been fighting for decent
allocations over the past few months, have welcomed the
volatility.
"Capital markets remain wide open for issuers even after the
outflows," said Jim Keenan, head of Americas credit at
BlackRock.
"If the market pulls back even more, people will step in to
buy."
Even investors who have taken a step back from riskier
trades of late say that high-yield is still a good bet.
Tony Ranaldi, a portfolio manager at DDJ Capital Management,
has been buying lower yielding but safer paper, focusing on
loan-to-value (LTV) ratios closer to 20% than to 50%.
"Risk is not being rewarded as much as it should be, and we
have become more defensive," he told IFR.
" what we are seeing now is really just a blip in the
context of what has happened over the past 12 to 18 months. The
market has had an enormous run."
More value is definitely on offer right now.
Spreads on the BAML Master High-Yield Index fell to 335bp
over Treasuries on June 23 from 400bp at the start of the year.
After the latest correction, spreads have widened back out to
379bp over.
The yield-to-worst meanwhile has risen to 5.44%, having
fallen to a record low of 4.83% on June 20, according to the
Barclays High-Yield Index.
BEEN HERE BEFORE
While that's a significant correction, it's nothing that the
market hasn't overcome before.
When the Federal Reserve's tapering plans rocked the market
last summer, the yield-to-worst went from around 5% on May 1 to
6.66% by the end of June.
And outflows at the time were massive - US$11.4bn in June
2013, according to Lipper.
This time round, however, many believe the outflows are due
to the better-than-expected returns made this year, and
consequently expect the pace of redemptions to slow.
By the end of June, the asset class had returned 5.7%,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data - more than what
many thought would be achieved over the entire year.
Dan Doyle, a high-yield portfolio manager at Neuberger
Berman, said overall the market was still very constructive.
"We're in an extended credit cycle, we do not expect the
default rate to pick up for at least another two years and the
economy is still growing," he said.
"It's hard to point to another asset class that is as
compelling."
Equity markets, for example, are just as volatile. On
Thursday, Wall Street's fear gauge - the VIX index - hit its
highest level since April.
PUSHING ON
Even though Thursday turned out to be an ugly day for the
market - cash bonds were down about half a point, with some new
issues hit even harder - new supply is expected to keep coming.
Bankers see another US$15bn in high-yield deals hitting the
market over the next couple of weeks, with acquisition
financings making up a big part of that.
As yet there has been no formal announcement of the
US$1.625bn bond backing the buyout of food retailer Safeway by
Cerberus Capital Management, but Credit Suisse held a bank
meeting for the US$$4.5bn loan portion of the deal Wednesday,
and the bond is expected to follow suit.
And there is plenty more acquisition financing to come.
"We continue to be very active in M&A financings, and we're
certainly not shying away from underwriting quality deals," said
Kevin Sherlock, co-head of leveraged finance capital markets at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Additional reporting by Mariana
Santibanez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)