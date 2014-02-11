* House to vote on 1-year debt cap increase later Tuesday
* Strongest bidding for 1-month T-bill supply in 3 weeks
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 11 The interest rate on U.S.
one-month Treasury bills fell to their lowest level in over a
week on Tuesday on signs of progress to raise the federal debt
ceiling, which would avert the government from delaying payments
on its debt.
Investors have feared that late payments on Treasuries by
even a day would wreak havoc on markets and their confidence in
United States and the dollar's status as the premier reserve
currency.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told reporters
on Tuesday that Republicans plan to advance a "clean" debt limit
bill to the House floor, or one that is not tied to
fiscal concessions from Democrats. House Democratic leaders
suggested there would be "broad support" for such a bill.
The move reassured financial markets that Washington will
not repeat the same tense scene of last October, when President
Barack Obama and top Republican lawmakers fought down to the
wire before they reached a temporary deal to suspend the debt
ceiling until last Friday.
The Treasury Department has been using emergency measures to
raise cash for the government to meet its debt, payrolls and
other obligations through end of February.
News of the House vote bolstered bidding at an $8 billion
auction of one-month debt supply on Tuesday with
overall demand rebounding to its highest level in three weeks.
Prices and yields, or rates, on bonds move in opposite
directions.
"The market has been pleased with the action from Washington
so far," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist with BNP
Paribas in New York.
The House was set to vote on a proposal to increase the
government statutory borrowing cap, currently at $16.7 trillion,
through March 2015 later Tuesday.
It is not known yet when the Senate will vote on a debt
ceiling increase and how many Senate Republicans will support a
"clean" bill.
For now, legislative movement in the House was an
encouraging sign for investors, some of whom had shunned holding
debt that will mature or have scheduled interest payments in
late February through late March.
Interest rates on T-bills due in that period rose to 0.100
percent early Monday, which was the highest level since
mid-October, before falling on reports that House Republicans
did not plan to not engage in another debt ceiling fight with
Obama and the Democrats.
"Today is all about reversing the hump in T-bill rates. The
market is starting to write off a 'technical default,'" Kohli
said.
On the open market, the one-month T-bill rate
last traded at 0.05 percent, down 2 basis points from late on
Monday, according to Reuters data. It traded briefly below 0.04
percent earlier.
As for the latest one-month debt supply, the Treasury said
it paid investors and dealers an interest rate of 0.03 percent.
Last week, it sold $8 billion of one-month bills at an interest
rate of 0.13 percent, which was the highest level since Oct. 16.