NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. Treasuries extended price gains and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their lowest levels since Feb 1 after Italian exit polls reflected uncertainty over whether the country would be able to form a stable government.

The 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, and fell as low as 1.929 percent, near the low end of their recent range. The notes have traded between around 1.91 percent and 2.06 percent for the past four weeks.