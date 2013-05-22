NEW YORK May 22 The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose on Wednesday to its highest level in 10 weeks as a remark from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stoked worries about the central bank reducing its bond purchases later this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 25/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.021 percent, up 9 basis points from late on Tuesday. They were down as much as 1 point earlier with a yield of 2.044 percent, a level not seen since March 15.

The 10-year yield came within 5 basis points of its highest level so far this year, which was set back on March 8, according to Reuters data.