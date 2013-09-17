NEW YORK, Sept 17 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices turned lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains, as higher Wall Street stock prices and weaker German Bunds reduced initial bids for U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 in price with a yield of 2.870 percent, while the 30-year bond was down 2/32 in price with a yield of 3.867 percent.