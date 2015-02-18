NEW YORK Feb 18 The yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries notes was on track for its steepest single-day decline since the summer of 2011 on Wednesday as the record of the Federal Reserve policy meeting in January caused traders to reduce their expectations of a rate hike this year.

The minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee's Jan. 27-28 meeting, released on Wednesday, showed policy-makers reckoned ending their near zero rate policy too soon would hurt the U.S. economy.

The two-year Treasuries yield was down 7.3 basis points in late trading at 0.597 percent. It was on course for the biggest one-day fall since July 2011, according to Reuters data.

The yield on five-year government debt was 10.2 basis points lower at 1.513 percent, putting it on track for the biggest one-day drop since Oct. 15.

In the futures market, federal funds contracts implied traders priced in a 53 percent chance that the Fed would raise policy rate at its September meeting. This compared with 64 percent at Tuesday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)