NEW YORK, July 28 The yield on U.S. two-year
Treasuries notes rose to its highest in 2-1/2 weeks early Monday
afternoon after weak results at a $29 billion auction of new
two-year notes, part of this week's $93 billion in fixed-rate
debt government debt supply.
The U.S. Treasury Department sold the latest two-year issue
at a yield of 0.544 percent, the highest since
May 2011.
Another aspect of the auction was the below-average
purchases by investors, resulting in Wall Street dealers buying
58.7 percent of the supply, their biggest share since May 2013.
The two-year Treasuries yield last traded at
0.508 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Friday, while
the yield on three-year notes rose more than 2 basis
points at 0.996 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)