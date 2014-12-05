CORRECTED-BRIEF-Moody's says Indian ruling party's state election wins show broad-based support for government's reform agenda
* Indian ruling party's state election wins show broad-based support for government's reform agenda
NEW YORK Dec 5 The yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries notes was on pace on Friday for its steepest one-day rise in nearly four years as a surprisingly strong November jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates by mid-2015.
The two-year Treasuries yield was at 0.643 percent in late trading, up 10.3 basis points from late on Thursday. The increase was on track for its biggest one-day jump since late December 2010, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indian ruling party's state election wins show broad-based support for government's reform agenda
* Economy faces risks, but has sufficient policy tools - Premier (adds quotes, background)
BEIJING, March 15 China will continue to push yuan exchange rate regime reform and does not hope to use yuan depreciation to support exports, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.