NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. Treasuries prices moved back into positive territory on Thursday after a solid auction of $13 billion in 30-year bonds, the last part of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.976 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The 10-year notes were little changed in price with their yield near 2.99 percent shortly before the 30-year auction.