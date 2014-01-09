Sterling falls after "firearms incident" near UK parliament
LONDON, March 22 Sterling fell to the day's low against the dollar and a six-day low versus the euro on Wednesday after loud bangs were heard outside Britain's parliament.
NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. Treasuries prices moved back into positive territory on Thursday after a solid auction of $13 billion in 30-year bonds, the last part of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.976 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.
The 10-year notes were little changed in price with their yield near 2.99 percent shortly before the 30-year auction.
* All three indexes on track for first monthly loss since Oct
BRUSSELS, March 22 The European Union's chief negotiator for Britain's exit from the bloc spelled out on Wednesday the EU's conditions and priorities for the talks, stressing the need for early agreements on citizens' rights, money and borders.