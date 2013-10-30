NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. Treasuries prices added modest gains early Wednesday after data showed private jobs grew at a slower than expected pace in October, boosting views that the Federal Reserve might stick to its bond-purchase stimulus program well into 2014.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. companies hired 130,000 workers in October, fewer than the 150,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The September figure was downgraded to 145,000 from the originally reported 166,000.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last traded 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.494 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday.