NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Wednesday after the January reading on a gauge on U.S. private
jobs creation supported the view of steady domestic employment
growth and revived bets the Federal Reserve might raise interest
rates in mid-2015.
The ADP National Employment Report said U.S. private
employers added 213,000 jobs in January, falling short of the
225,000 increase forecast among economists polled by Reuters. It
was also the lowest monthly gain since September.
The smaller-than-expected increase in January
was offset by an upward revision of the December increase by
12,000 to 253,000.
The two-year Treasuries yield, which is more
sensitive to changes in traders' view on Fed policy, hit a
three-week high at 0.540 percent. It last traded at 0.528
percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday's close.
Longer-dated U.S. government yields touched their highest
levels in 1-1/2 weeks. Benchmark 10-year note yields
reached as high as 1.846 percent before slipping to 1.831
percent, which was still up 5 basis points from late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)