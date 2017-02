NEW YORK May 8 U.S. Treasuries held price gains on Tuesday after a $32 billion three-year note auction, with worries about Greece's struggle to form a new government spurring safe-haven buying.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year note was up 13/32 to yield 1.83 percent shortly after the auction. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)