NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. Treasuries recovered from modest losses on Tuesday afternoon after solid demand emerged for the U.S. Treasury's $32 billion three-year note auction, the first of three coupon auctions this week.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which was down 5/32 before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) auction deadline, regained that loss and was unchanged after the bidding deadline passed. Its yield was at 2.64 percent.