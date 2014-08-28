NEW YORK Aug 28 Wall Street's top firms bought
30.73 percent of the $29 billion in U.S. seven-year government
note supply offered on Thursday, which was their smallest
purchase percentage since March, U.S. Treasury Department data
showed.
The below-average purchase by the 22 primary dealers who do
business directly with the Federal Reserve signaled strong
demand from investment funds, foreign central banks and other
investors for the latest seven-year note issue, analysts said.
Bets on more stimulus soon from the European Central Bank
and safe-haven bids due to the escalating conflict in Ukraine
have stoked demand for Treasuries this week.
The seven-year issue due August 2021 cleared at a yield of
2.045 percent, slightly below what traders had expected. It was
also the lowest yield in three auctions.
Thursday's seven-year Treasuries auction was the last of
this week's $93 billion of coupon-bearing government debt
supply. The Treasury sold $29 billion in two-year notes on
Tuesday and $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, when it
also auctioned $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes.
Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought
48.84 percent of the latest seven-year issue, which was their
biggest share since April.
The U.S. Treasury awarded large investment funds, smaller
bond dealers and other direct bidders 20.43 percent of the
latest seven-year Treasuries supply, which was their biggest
share in three months.
