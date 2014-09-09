NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. Treasury Department
sold $27 billion of three-year notes at 1.066 percent, the
highest yield at an auction of this maturity since April 2011,
Treasury data released on Tuesday showed.
The Treasury planned to sell $21 billion of a prior 10-year
note issue on Wednesday and to add $13 billion
to a 30-year bond issue that it introduced in
August on Thursday.
Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought
33.11 percent at the latest three-year note supply, their
smallest share since June.
Large money managers, smaller bond dealers and other direct
bidders purchased 20.27 percent of the three-year supply, which
was higher than the 19.03 percent they bought in August.
Primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 46.63 percent
of the supply, which was larger than August's 44.77 percent.
The ratio of the amount of the bids submitted by the three
groups to the amount of the three-year notes offered came in at
3.17, which was higher than August's 3.03 but below its recent
12-month average of 3.30.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)