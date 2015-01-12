NEW YORK Jan 12 A decline in U.S. Treasuries
yields gathered momentum Monday afternoon after strong results
at a $24 billion three-year note auction spurred
investors to buy more government debt.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
fell to session lows, holding above 1.90 percent, while the
30-year bond yield broke below 2.50 percent.
Short- and medium-dated yields touched multi-week lows.
The three-year yield fell to its lowest since
Dec. 2, last trading at 0.899 percent, while five-year yields
hit their lowest intraday point since Oct. 21, and
were last at 1.395 percent, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)