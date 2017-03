NEW YORK May 30 Prices for 30-year U.S. Treasuries pared losses and turned positive after a sale of seven-year debt on Thursday.

The 30-year bond, which had been falling shortly before the sale, rose 3/32 in price to yield 3.261 percent after the Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year notes.

The benchmark 10-year note gained 5/32 to yield 2.103 percent after the sale.