NEW YORK, June 26 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $35 billion worth of new five-year debt at its highest yield in almost two years as investors held back due to worries about less Federal Reserve stimulus and quarter-end balance sheet constraints.

The latest five-year auction followed a lightly bid two-year note sale on Tuesday, raising concerns about demand for the $29 billion in seven-year debt supply for sale on Thursday.

This five-year issue fetched a yield of 1.484 percent, the highest level since July 2011 and half a basis point higher than what traders had expected.