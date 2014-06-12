US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts, no change to text in this item.)
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 29-year 11-month bonds brought these results: 29-YEAR 11-MONTH BONDS YIELDS
High 3.444 pct
Median 3.424 pct
Low 3.370 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES
Price 98.713795
Accepted at high 75.40 pct
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.69
AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)
Total accepted 13,000,001,400
Total public bids tendered 34,996,451,400
Competitive bids accepted 12,992,125,000
Noncompetitive bids accepted 7,876,400
Fed add-ons 0
Primary Dealer Tendered 21,626,600,000
Primary Dealer Accepted 3,440,310,000
Direct Bidder Tendered 3,611,000,000
Direct Bidder Accepted 2,827,000,000
Indirect Bidder Tendered 9,750,975,000
Indirect Bidder Accepted 6,724,815,000 BOND DETAILS
Issued date June 16, 2014
Maturity date May 15, 2044
For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8395, fax +1 202 898-8383, washington.economic.newsroom@reuters.com)
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.