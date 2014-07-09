NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. Treasuries yields climbed to session highs early Wednesday afternoon following weak results on a $21 billion auction of an older 10-year government debt issue

The yield on the note due in May 2024 cleared at 2.597 percent, which was the lowest since June 2013, but it was about 1 basis point above what traders had expected.

Large investors and other direct bidders bought 13.91 percent of the latest 10-year supply, which was their smallest share since January.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year yields last traded at 2.590 percent, a tad below a session peak of 2.594 percent set shortly after the Treasury Department announced the 10-year auction results.

