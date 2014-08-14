NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell to session lows Thursday afternoon, prompted by strong demand at a $16 billion auction of a 30-year issue, the last leg of this week's $67 billion quarterly refunding.

Strong investor demand pushed the yield on the latest 30-year supply to clear at 3.224 percent, which was the lowest level since May 2013, data from the Treasury Department showed.

On the open market, the yield on the most actively traded 30-year bond originally issued in May was last quoted at 3.213 percent, down 2.8 basis points from late on Wednesday. It touched a session low of 3.203 percent shortly after the 30-year auction results were released. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)