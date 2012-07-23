NEW YORK, July 23 Investment funds and foreign investors including central banks bought fewer U.S. 10-year Treasury notes at an auction earlier in July than a month ago, U.S. Treasury Department data released on Monday showed.

On July 11, the Treasury Department sold $21 billion of 10-year notes, part of the overall $66 billion sold that week.

Investment funds bought $5.87 billion in 10-year Treasuries at the July 11 auction, down from $7.67 billion they bought in June.

Foreign private investors and central banks purchased $3.99 billion in 10-year debt at the July 11 auction, down from the $4.48 billion in June, the latest Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)