Bollywood film maker Eros pitches high-yield bonds
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains slightly on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve report on regional business conditions suggested the U.S. economy continued to expand at a modest to moderate pace through early July.
The Fed's Beige Book, released two weeks before Fed policy-makers meet, said factories in many of the 12 districts reported increases in new orders, shipments or production.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded 8/32 higher in price at 2.502 percent, down 3.2 basis points from late on Tuesday. Prior to the Beige Book release, the 10-year note was up 10/32 with a yield of 2.496 percent.
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of slower growth in China this year.