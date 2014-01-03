JGBs gain, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries, strong 40-year sale
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.
NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to modest gains on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke expressed cautious optimism on the economy and said the central bank will stick to a stimulative policy even as it buys fewer bonds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 2/32 in price to yield 2.982 percent, down fractionally from late on Thursday.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.
* Risk aversion drives selling of Asian currencies * South Korean won, Indian rupee lead declines (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 22 Doubts the Trump administration would be able to pass a new healthcare plan this week to replace "Obamacare", let alone deliver promised tax cuts and corporate deregulation, dragged down Emerging Asia currencies on Wednesday. Investors worried that a failed healthcare reform push would portend tro
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.