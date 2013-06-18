BRIEF-Goldstrike forms strategic alliance with Newmont and its unit
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasuries erased most of their earlier price losses in choppy trading on Tuesday, ahead of a planned purchase by the Federal Reserve of long-dated bonds.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, down from 2.22 percent earlier on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 4/32 in price to yield 3.35 percent, down from 3.38 percent earlier.
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
* Hawkes Bay Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. reports 5.28 percent passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2lwx5ah] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 Key world equity markets fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's accusations that he was wiretapped by his predecessor dimmed U.S. tax reform plans, while the dollar rose on improved chances an anti-EU candidate will become France's president.