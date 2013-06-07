(Corrects to read "than longs," not "than shorts" in third paragraph)

NEW YORK, June 7 Speculators in the latest week turned bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures after weaker-than-expected factory data pared worries the Federal Reserve might reduce its bond purchases later this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 19,684 contracts on June 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 35,505 more speculative shorts in 10-year note futures than longs a week earlier. That was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes since March 12 when they totaled 57,346. (Reporting by Richard Leong)