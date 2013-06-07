(Corrects to read "than longs," not "than shorts" in third
paragraph)
NEW YORK, June 7 Speculators in the latest week
turned bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures after
weaker-than-expected factory data pared worries the Federal
Reserve might reduce its bond purchases later this year,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year
Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish, or short,
positions by 19,684 contracts on June 4, according to the CFTC's
latest Commitments of Traders data.
There were 35,505 more speculative shorts in 10-year note
futures than longs a week earlier. That was the most speculative
net shorts in 10-year T-notes since March 12 when they totaled
57,346.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)