NEW YORK, April 19 Speculators raised their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week on the view about a weakening global economy and the diminishing chances of inflation as a threat, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short positions by 135,372 contracts on April 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 120,799 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts.