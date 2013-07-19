July 19 Speculators turned mildly bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's two-day testimony before Congress, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 17,735 contracts on July 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

This compared with 47,110 more in speculative short positions than long positions the prior week..

Specs had hoped Bernanke would assure markets by stating the U.S. central bank will cling to its near-zero interest rate policy for a long time, even after it pares back its current bond purchase program, known as quantitative easing, or QE3.