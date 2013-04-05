NEW YORK, April 5 Speculators raised their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week as disappointing data before the U.S. March payrolls report raised concerns about a slowing economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short positions by 110,692 contracts on April 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week ago, there were 98,190 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts.