NEW YORK, April 12 Speculators raised their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after a stunningly weak report on U.S. March payrolls raised concerns about a slowing economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short positions by 120,779 contracts on April 9, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the high level of speculative "net" longs in 10-year T-notes in five weeks.

A week earlier, there were 110,692 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts.

Last Friday, the U.S. Labor Department reported a 88,000 gain in U.S. payrolls in March, less than half of what Wall Street expected. This stoked bets the Federal Reserve will stick with its aggressive bond purchase program, currently at $85 billion a month, at least into year-end.

Worries about another spring U.S. slowdown, in addition to Bank of Japan's plan for $1.4 trillion in stimulus, have led traders to purchase Treasuries. Last Friday, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to new lows for the year.

On Friday, June 10-year Treasury futures closed 14/32 higher at 133, while the cash 10-year Treasury notes ended up 20/32 to yield 1.721 percent, down 7.0 basis points on the day but up about 1.0 basis point from a week earlier.

Speculators also raised their bullish bets on short-dated Treasuries futures. Their long positions in two-year T-note futures rose by 18,591 contracts to 140,532 on Tuesday .

On the other hand, speculative long trades in five-year Treasury note futures exceeded short positions by 150,526 contracts on Tuesday, 7,038 fewer than last week, according to the latest CFTC data.

Among longer-dated Treasury debt futures, speculators raised their net short positions in 30-year bond futures to 12,091 contracts on Tuesday, up 3,675 from a week ago, the latest Commitment of Traders data showed.

The net shorts in "ultra" long T-bond futures shrank by 7,690 contracts to 14,879 in the latest week.