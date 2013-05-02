(Corrects change in 2-year T-note net long positions in 6th paragraph to down 17,090, not down 17,070, as previously sent)

NEW YORK, April 26 Speculators trimmed their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week despite persistent worries about slowing economic growth, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short positions by 120,640 contracts on April 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 135,372 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts a week earlier when speculative "net" longs in 10-year T-notes rose to its highest level in about four months.

Speculators' overall change in positions in Treasuries was not large enough to suggest a shift in their view about a slowing U.S. economy which Federal Reserve policy-makers will tackle when they meet next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Treasury futures finished stronger on the week, while bond yields fell modestly. June 10-year Treasury futures closed 11/32 higher than Thursday at 133-13/32. In the cash market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes ended 4 basis points lower than late Thursday at 1.667 percent.

Speculators also trimmed long positions in two-year T-note futures to a 2-1/2-month low at 55,580 contracts on Tuesday, down 17,090 from the previous week.

On the other hand, speculators raised their bullish bets on medium-term Treasuries futures. Their long trades in five-year Treasury note futures exceeded short positions by 189,340 contracts on Tuesday - the highest level since June and 32,393 more than last week, the latest CFTC data showed.

Among long-dated Treasury debt futures, speculators added bullish bets in 30-year bond futures in the latest week. There were more 1,337 long positions in T-bond futures than short ones, compared with a net short of 8,968 last week, according to the latest data.

But their net shorts in "ultra" long T-bond futures grew by 50 contracts to 17,335 in the latest week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)