NEW YORK, June 21 Speculators raised U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures holdings before the Federal
Reserve policy statement and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's press
conference on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year
Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish, or short,
positions by 31,229 contracts on June 18, according to the
CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
In contrast, there were 9,195 more speculative shorts in
10-year note futures than longs a week earlier..
"We believe that the increase in net longs ahead of the FOMC
was likely due to expectations for the Fed to backpedal on
tapering talk," Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at
TD Securities, wrote in a note.
But the Fed, in fact, did much the opposite. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. economy is
expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing
the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year.
A Reuters poll of primary dealers showed that most now see
the Fed pulling back this year on its monthly $85 billion
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Many of
those dealers, in fact, see a reduction coming as soon as
September.
The 10-year note yielded 2.185 percent late on
Tuesday, but Bernanke's words sent that yield soaring above 2.5
percent to a near two-year high on Friday.
Speculators also pared bullish bets on five-year Treasury
note futures. Speculative long trades in five-year Treasury note
futures exceeded short positions by 60,339 contracts,
down by 33,834 from the prior week.
In addition, speculators switched to a net long position in
two-year Treasury futures, with long trades exceeding
shorts by 25,489 contracts. Last week, in contrast, the net
position stood at 2,133 short positions.
But speculators not only stayed short ultra-long T-bond
futures, they added to that net position by 2,250 contracts to
27,995.
Speculators pared back their bearish bets in 30-year bond
futures to a net short position of 276 contracts, down by
17,442 from the prior week.