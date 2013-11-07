NEW YORK Nov 7 Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared gains on Thursday after U.S. economic data was released including stronger-than-expected gross domestic product data.

Thirty-year bonds dipped slightly in price after the data before more recently trading up 2/32 to yield 3.767 percent.

The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter as businesses restocked shelves, but a slowdown in consumer and business spending pointed to an underlying weakness.

Treasuries had gotten a boost earlier in the session after the European Central Bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates to a new record low.